2 people dead in head-on car collision in Marion County

Two people are dead after a car crash that happened in Marion County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the crash happened on US-441 on Sunday.

A car traveling north on the road swerved across the center median and struck another car that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to authorities.

The driver of the car that was hit died at the scene, and the driver of the car that hit the other car died at a hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation.