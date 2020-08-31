APPLY: This program is helping seniors pay their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many seniors are spending more time at home than ever, which means there’s a good chance their energy bills are -- you guessed it -- higher than ever.

In an effort to help keep Central Florida’s most vulnerable population safely tucked away at home, Senior Resource Alliance, an aging and disability resource center that aims to help local seniors, their caregivers and family members gain access to information and services available to them through various organizations, is partnering with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, its partner agencies and local utility companies to help cover the costs of seniors’ energy bills during the pandemic.

The financial assistance will be available through the 100% federally funded Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program for the Elderly, according to a news release from SRA. Eligible residents can receive up to $2,000 for multiple energy bills while funds are available.

According to the release, applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered:

To qualify for EHEAP, applicants must be age 60 or older and reside in a home located in Orange, Seminole, Osceola or Brevard counties.

The energy bill does not need to be in the senior’s name to qualify, but the elder will need to provide proof of residence, such as a driver’s license or other identification.

The applicant must also meet income requirements and be experiencing a home energy crisis, such as disconnection, delinquency or past-due bills.

The SRA said the Orlando Utilities Commission, Duke Energy and Kissimmee Utility Authority have all agreed to partner to promote EHEAP to their customers.

Anyone interested in applying for EHEAP must fill out and submit their application at SeniorResourceAlliance.org/EHEAP.

Step-by-step videos on how to apply both on desktop and mobile can be found below.

How to apply using your desktop computer

How to apply on your mobile device