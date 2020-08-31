Man accused of photographing 12-year-old girl, lurking outside her home

COCOA, Fla. – A man who had been taking pictures of a 12-year-old girl and lurking outside her home in hopes of speaking to her has been arrested on a stalking charge, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said they received a call Friday from the victim’s father, who had just been pepper sprayed by the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Vazquez-Cotto.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Vazquez-Cotto had taken pictures of the 12-year-old child and would frequently wait outside her home and attempt to start conversations with her.

The girl said she was afraid of Angel Vazquez-Cotto because he had been harassing her for several months, according to authorities.

Police said they searched Vazquez-Cotto’s social media and found that he made references to sexual activity with the child.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated stalking.