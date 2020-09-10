Second suspect sought in fatal robbery-related shooting, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police say they’re looking for a second man believed to be involved in a robbery-related shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead.

On Aug. 18, 23-year-old Gaensley Noel was found behind the wheel of a parked car on Yale Drive suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after police received a 911 call, according to a news release.

Noel was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At the time, police said the shooting happened during an “isolated robbery-related incident” but provided no further details as to what that meant.

On Sept. 1, police announced that Tristan L. Sanders Jr., 19, was arrested on charges of felony homicide, attempted robbery with a firearm, burglary with a battery, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and shooting a missile into an occupied conveyance.

Tristan L. Sanders Jr. (Seminole County Jail)

Then on Thursday, police named 21-year-old Carlos J. Smith Jr. as a suspect in the case.

Records show that Smith, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted on charges of first-degree felony homicide, attempted second-degree homicide, burglary with assault/battery, attempted robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).