17-year-old found shot on Apopka street, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A 17-year-old shooting victim was found Thursday night in the street by a neighbor in South Apopka, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 500-block of Ella J. Gilmore Street for reports of a shooting around 8:17 p.m.. Witnesses said they heard several rounds of gunfire and the teen victim was found in the street. A neighbor drove him to the hospital, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was listed in serious condition as of Friday morning.

No other information was made available from the Sheriff’s Office.