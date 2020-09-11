Experimental plane crashes on Melbourne Beach, injuring 1

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – An experimental aircraft crashed Friday morning on Melbourne Beach, officials said.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. near Cove Road and State Road A1A.
Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the aircraft, which ended upside down on the beach.
Officials said there were two people on the plane, one of whom was taken to a hospital.
No other details have been released.
Shots of the aircraft down in South Melb Beach. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Aircraft #breaking pic.twitter.com/Th67AvDmA9— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) September 11, 2020
September 11, 2020