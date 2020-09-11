Experimental plane crashes on Melbourne Beach, injuring 1

Published: September 11, 2020, 9:37 am Updated: September 11, 2020, 9:59 am

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – An experimental aircraft crashed Friday morning on Melbourne Beach, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. near Cove Road and State Road A1A.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the aircraft, which ended upside down on the beach.

[TRENDING: What La Nina could mean for rest of hurricane season | Bars allowed to open in Florida | Gator ambushes, attacks Florida woman]

Officials said there were two people on the plane, one of whom was taken to a hospital.

No other details have been released.