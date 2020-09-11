Report: Suspect in murder, rape of 14-year-old girl in 1984 arrested in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man living in Melbourne has been arrested 35 years after he allegedly raped and killed a 14-year-old girl whose body was found at a school in New York, according to WHEC.

Records show Timothy Lee Williams, 56, was arrested in Cocoa on Wednesday on an out-of-state warrant and booked into the Brevard County Jail.

The TV station reports that Williams is facing rape and murder charges and will be extradited to New York.

According to the report, Wendy Jerome was raped about a quarter-mile from her home in Rochester in 1984 and was found dead at School 33.

Starting last year, WHEC reports that there has been a push to test DNA collected from Jerome’s underwear and that’s what ultimately led police to identify Williams as a suspect in the case.

Click here to read the full story at WHEC.com.