Despite schools COVID-19 dashboard, Orange County teachers union says more transparency needed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools launched an online dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in schools, however, Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal claims the new database is inadequate.

The OCPS site lists the cases by date and allows users to click on specific schools to see when cases were reported.

“We are wondering about the inaccuracy of the dashboard,” Doromal said.

She says the number of COVID-19 cases on the dashboard are not adding up.

In fact, News 6 received a message from a parent who got an email from their child’s principal on Sept. 11, reporting two positive cases at Pershing School (K-8) in Orlando.

The district’s dashboard on Tuesday morning shows the Pershing School has one positive case dating back to Sept. 8.

“It’s also not user friendly if you compare it to other district dashboards such as Brevard which does have a very user friendly dashboard that was what we were hoping to be able to see,” Doromal said.

The school district released this statement to News 6 on Tuesday which reads in part:

“The COVID-19 Dashboard is the district’s way of keeping parents, staff and the community informed on a daily basis. The dashboard will automatically update at 11:59 p.m. each evening. At the moment it reflects the number of positive cases district-wide and a breakdown by school. It is a work in progress and we are working to include the number of quarantines received from the FDOH.”