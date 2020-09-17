‘Goblins & Giggles’ brings ghost stories, cocktails and spooky scavenger hunts to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla – The Halloween spirit has returned to Gaylord Palms Resort. Returning for its fifth year, resort leaders are bringing back “Goblins & Giggles," with a number of new weekend experiences for the entire family to enjoy.

The event brings 12 frightfully fun activities that are spread out over the resort’s 4.5 acre lush and tropical atrium.

Most activities will take place Fridays through Sundays, but leaders said there are daily activities as well.

This year, leaders have conjured up a new spell bringing-to-life the “Castillo de San Marcos ALIVE! Ghost Experience,” and an all-new “SpookEasy” hideaway bar.

Castillo de San Marcos ALIVE! Ghost Experience featuring live storytellers who recount real-life ghost stories for all who are brave enough to listen. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

The ghost tour will take a limited number of guests into the small replica of Saint Augustine’s Castillo de Marco fort. As guests prepare to enter, they will take a walk past groups of pumpkins specially designed and carved for the Gaylord Palms Resort.

Pumpkin Walk at Gaylord Palms Resort (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Once inside, grim ghost stories from spirits that are trapped within the fort’s walls will be heard. Leaders say depending on your visit the ghosts inside may be different.

The all-new “SpookEasy” bar is serving up some spine-chilling cocktails fit for any ghost.

Here For The Boos: white hot chocolate garnished with ghost marshmallows. Make it alcoholic with a marshmallow infused vodka

Drinks include the Mad Scientist, Trick-or-Treat Yourself Margarita, Here for the Boos and #Squashgoals said Erin Hirsch, Food and Beverage Manager at Gaylord Palms Resort. “We stuck to traditional Halloween tales, monsters, flavors of the fall, we have some ghost marshmallows and some nice hot drinks because hopefully it’ll get a little colder” said Hirsch.

Singing busts inside the SpookEasy Bar at Gaylord Palms Resort. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Guests inside the Spookeasy bar will also have some Halloween entertainment to enjoy. “We have a living ghost busts who will sing a song and interact with you as you’re drinking a cocktail. There are spooky portraits that come to life and kind of spook you as you walk past them. So, there is a lot to do. There are a lot of themed cocktails” said David Bracamonte, Manager of Special Events & Entertainment.

Meet and Greet with Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Also new to this year’s lineup is a scavenger hunt and socially distant meet-and-greet from the friendly and kindhearted, Spookley the square pumpkin.

Guests can receive a scavenger hunt packet and search for Spookley throughout the resort’s atrium. Other family events include an augmented reality adventure called the Wildlife Rescue Experience, and two interactive in-room videos, bedtime stories with Morgana and the monster mash bash.

Adventure Kids at Gaylord Palms Resort (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The kiddos can also take part in the socially distant “Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration.” Families can join Seth the Sea Turtle, Ava the Alligator and everyone’s favorite adventure kid, Sophie, for some strange and unusual Florida, flora and fauna fun.

When the clock strikes 9 p.m. the “Phantom of the Atrium” light display will begin.

Phantom Of The Atrium Light Display (Gaylord Palms Resort)

“The lights come to life in a Halloween show with our phantom in the atrium, and on the weekends. on Friday and Saturdays, he’s in the Emerald Bay Plaza conducting those lights and they’ll come to life, as he kind of conducts them” said Bracamonte.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marriott has implemented “commitment to clean” practices that include enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day and social distancing protocols.

“We’ve put a lot of processes and procedures in place to make sure that happens. Really in an effort to make sure that our customers, when they come to the hotel, they know they’re safe and they can relax and enjoy themselves" said Johann Krieger, General Manager of Gaylord Palms.

For $189, guests can get an overnight accommodation, tickets to the all-new "Castillo de San Marcos Alive" ghost experience and a hide-and-seek scavenger hunt booklet. The package excludes a resort fee and parking.

Click here to book accommodations and to learn more about the “Goblins and Giggles” event.