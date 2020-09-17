ULA sets new date for national security launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After working to fix a ground support equipment issue, United Launch Alliance has set a new targeted liftoff date to launch a national security satellite on its Delta IV Heavy rocket.

The last attempt in August was called off after the countdown reached T-0 resulting in a fiery abort when the engines lit up but the rocket remained on the pad.

ULA CEO Tory Bruno explained on Twitter a torn diaphragm in one of three pressure regulators on the launchpad caused the computer-controlled scrub seconds before liftoff.

“Torn diaphragm (in the regulator), which can occur over time,” Bruno said. “Verifying the condition of the other two regulators. We will replace or rebuild as needed, re-test, and then resume toward launch.”

The heavy-lift rocket is now scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 37 on Sept. 26 between 12:01 a.m. and 1:35 a.m.

ULA officials said the issue that caused several delays prior has been identified and teams are replacing all three regulators associated with the rocket booster cores.

Onboard the rocket is a satellite called NROL-44, a spacecraft built for the National Reconnaissance Office. It’s one of three NRO payloads ULA is set to launch this year. Although only two will launch on ULA’s heavy lift rocket, the launch set for Sept. 26 and NROL-82 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California later this year.