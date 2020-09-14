SpaceX targets 13th Starlink launch but tropical weather could be troublesome

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Florida is in peak hurricane season with seven system swirling in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico, this makes launching rockets from the Space Coast tricky.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday at 2:17 p.m. to launch its 13th batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, according to the U.S. Space Force 45th Space Wing. Four days out and there is a 60% chance of favorable launch weather from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

The primary problem for Thursday -- and the backup opportunity on Friday -- is Hurricane Sally, currently in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and slowly churning toward the northwest.

“The track, strength, and expanse of Sally will be a significant influence on Central Florida’s weather for the next several days,” the 45th Weather Squadron forecast reads.

The primary launch weather concerns during Thursday afternoon’s attempt are cloud cover, rain and instability from Hurricane Sally, according to Space Force weather forecasters.

On Friday, chances drop to 40% for favorable launch weather.

SpaceX last launched 60 Starlink satellites on Sept. 3, bringing the company’s total to near 700 spacecraft in orbit with the goal of providing high-speed internet to the world.

SpaceX plans to roll out internet service in the U.S. and Canada later this year, according to the Starlink website. Interested customers can sign up for alerts to learn when it will become available in their area.

