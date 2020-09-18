2 arrested after man shot to death in Mount Dora

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Thursday on murder charges in connection to the June shooting death of a 27-year-old in Mount Dora, officials said.

Maurice Benn Jr., 19, of Leesburg, and David Murrell, 18, were both arrested on charges of felony first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies said Tevin Williams died in the shooting, which occurred June 19.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home near the intersection of Holly Drive and Old U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora and found Williams with a gunshot wound to his head. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrest affidavit said Benn was taken into custody in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for murder in Orlando. Benn told investigators that he was involved in Williams' shooting death, saying he and two others planned to rob Williams, the affidavit stated.

Williams tried to drive away but Benn said he held the car door open and Murrell shot Williams, according to authorities.

A third person was watching from the passenger’s side when the shooting took place, deputies said.

The trio then fled the scene, officials said.

Benn and Murrell were later arrested. It’s not known if the other man faces any charges.