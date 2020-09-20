2 men sought in connection with homicide, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men are in custody and two men are being sought in connection with a homicide, police said.

Daytona Beach police said multiple 911 calls were received at about 5:04 p.m. Friday regarding a woman who was reportedly shot and callers advised hearing multiple gunshots at the Brentwood Apartments at 468 Brentwood Drive #2 and someone screaming.

Officers who arrived found the woman lying on the ground in front of her apartment being attended to by bystanders and witnesses who were applying pressure to her wounds, police said. Officers had also assisted with rendering aid, until medical personnel arrived and took over.

Police said the woman was alert and conscious, but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The woman then became unconscious and was taken to Halifax Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Information was received the alleged suspects fled the scene in a green-colored vehicle after the shooting. Police said Holly Hill officers were able to find the vehicle near Sixth Street and Commercial Drive in Holly Hill.

Three people abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. K-9 officers deployed their K-9 partners to track the subjects.

Police said a brief foot pursuit ensued as Daytona Beach officers arrived in the area.

Kimba Kimble and Jaquez Head were apprehended on Grove Avenue in Holly Hill, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. A total of four men were involved, two of which have been arrested and charged. Police said Kimble and Head remained in custody Saturday at Volusia County Branch Jail without bonds.

Two male suspects are still being sought. Police said Jordan Graham and Armonta Waters are still outstanding with active warrants signed by a judge Saturday; Waters is wanted on charges including murder and robbery with a firearm (principal), and Graham is wanted on charges including murder and robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Grant Karcher at 386-671-5310 or email KarcherGrant@dbpd.us regarding Case 200015814.