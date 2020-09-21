COVID-19 treatment from AdventHealth Ocala leads to better survival rate, hospital says

OCALA, Fla. – AdventHealth Ocala officials said a coronavirus treatment the hospital is using is leading to a better survival rate.

Officials said the drug combination protocol is known as ICAM.

ICAM uses medications such as vitamins to boost the immune system, steroids to control inflammation, blood thinners to prevent blood clots and antibiotics to help fight infection, according to officials.

“For 76 days our patients had zero transfers to the intensive care unit, zero mechanical ventilator placement, and zero death with ICAM and ICAM-similar regimens. I was absolutely pleased to see our patients getting better faster and we were able to provide the guidance needed to save lives,” said Dr. Carlette Norwood-Williams, director of pharmacy at AdventHealth Ocala. “Our research shows the right medication can influence improvements in a COVID-19 patient’s inflammatory marker response, contributing to the survival of the virus, regardless of age or comorbidity if they can start the therapy as soon as they are diagnosed.”

AdventHealth Ocala officials said they saw a 96.4 success rate in patients who received only the ICAM protocol immediately after they were admitted.

Officials said they hope to replicate the work of the clinical team and potentially lower mortality rates in coronavirus patients around the globe.