Free admission: It’s Teacher Appreciation Weekend at Daytona Lagoon

To recognize the hard work and dedication of teachers, Daytona Lagoon is hosting Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

On Sept. 26 and 27, teachers can relax at the water park for free, after providing proof of employment, Daytona Lagoon announced in a news release.

All other guest admission costs $19.99.

“Teachers are an important part of the community and society,” said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “They’ve worked so hard to overcome the changes presented over the last few months and we want to give them a chance to start the new school year off on a high note.”

The water park is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. as a part of bonus days, which officials said comes to a close this weekend.

Daytona Lagoon will then operate with limited operation on Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 11 with $15.99 Pool Daze.