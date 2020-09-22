Inside look: Delta Airlines show COVID-19 safety procedures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers can expect plexiglass, social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations as soon as they walk to the Delta Airlines ticket counter at Orlando International Airport.

Delta Air Lines General Manager Michael Kroll discussed the company’s care standard procedure for travelers during the pandemic Tuesday, and it comes with some adjustments.

“Covid-19 has certainly changed the way we look at things,” Kroll said.

Onboard, crews are disinfecting before and after each flight that Delta operates. News 6 was there as crews sprayed inside the aircraft then they wiped down each seat and tray table on each row.

Kroll explained it takes about 20 to 25 minutes to disinfect an airplane between flights.

“The way we clean aircrafts now is completely different than how we used to do it prior months,” he said.

The airline is also doing a change in boarding procedures from back to front and in smaller groups. Recently, the company extended middle-seat blocking onboard through January 6, 2021 for social distancing.

Kroll said Delta expects more passengers to travel as the holidays approach.

“Post COVID, we ended up between March and July around 5 to 8 flights a day and now as we are getting through this we have increased our flights to 23 flights a day,” Kroll said.

