Private Christian school temporarily closes campus as ‘precautionary measure’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida private Christian school is closing one of its campuses for a week as a “precautionary measure,” according to a news release.

Students at Foundation Academy’s Tilden campus, located in Winter Garden, will move to remote learning this week. The academy’s other campuses are not affected by the move.

“Our administration consulted with the medical advisory team members, and the decision has been made to close the Tilden Campus to our students for one week. During this week, Foundation Academy will monitor all students, but in particular, the quarantined students. All extracurricular activities have been suspended as well,” a news release read.

The school didn’t specifically say that the closure was coronavirus-related.

According to FloridaHighSchoolFootball.com, the school’s football team was supposed to face off against Orlando Christian Prep this week but that game has since been canceled.