West Orange High temporarily closes campus after positive COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced on Friday West Orange High School will move to virtual learning for two weeks for all students due to 10 positive coronavirus cases within the campus community.

Two cases are still pending.

A dashboard created by OCPS shows that nine students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since students returned for in-person classes on Aug. 21.

Earlier this week, OCPS canceled a football game between Evans High and West Orange High after five players, coaches or trainers for Evans tested positive.

School officials said 922 face-to-face students and staff members will return to campus on Oct. 5.

OCPS said there will be no extracurricular and co-curricular activities during the next two weeks.

Currently, there are 159 students and staff who have been identified as having direct contact with at least 10 people who have tested positive for coronavirus and will be getting quarantine letters, according to school officials.

School officials said the department of health will offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing in the parking lot of West Orange High School through a mobile testing unit.

OCPS said priority will be given to those in quarantine.

This testing is for West Orange High School students and staff members who have been on campus and need to take a COVID-19 test, according to OCPS.

The district said West Orange High School will not be serving meals during the next two weeks.

School officials said breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at any other Orange County School on Sept. 21.

OCPS had all students participate in virtual learning to start the year, just in case students could not be on campus.

