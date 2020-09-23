Long-term doctor suddenly dies, body tests positive for COVID-19

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Describing him as an “amazing person,” patient Kayla Miles remembers Dr. John Magri.

“I cannot say enough good things about all the nurses and Dr. Magri, himself,” Miles said Wednesday. “He took me in with open arms."

Police said following a medical call last week to his Melbourne Beach home, the 59-year-old doctor was found deceased.

Later, the medical examiner’s office found Magri’s body tested positive for COVID-19.

The official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Magri opened Eau Gallie Medical Center in the Eau Gallie Arts District in 2008.

Now, a note greets patients that the private practice is closed.

A note posted on the door of Dr. John Magri's clinic in Melbourne. (Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today)

Miles and her boyfriend, James Landini, said they’re just finding out now.

Landini questioned why they weren’t contacted by the doctor’s office.

“After he died, he tested positive for COVID-19. OK, why didn’t you let the patients know,” he asked.

It’s not know if Magri was COVID-19 positive when seeing patients.

Miles said she saw him for the past six months.

“The only ones that wore masks were the patients,” Landini said.

Miles said Magri seemed fine and appeared in good health.

“This is all shocking,” she said.

The Melbourne Beach police chief said it could be weeks before the doctor’s official cause of death is determined.