UCF looking for ways to improve virtual ceremonies for fall commencement

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is looking for ways to improve virtual ceremonies for fall commencement.

UCF said the Florida Board of Governors has directed UCF and other state schools to find alternate plans for fall commencement.

[TRENDING: Trump supporter hit girl in face, deputies say | This Central Fla. city is the best place to live | Were 3 Orlando cops poisoned?]

UCF officials said the school will be unable to host in-person ceremonies for fall graduates.

School officials said they are exploring ideas on how to improve fall commencement and will share updates down the road.

UCF officials said cap and gown rentals will continue to be available for students who want to take graduate photos.

The school said Herff Jones will refund any student who wants to cancel their cap and gown order.