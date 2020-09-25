FDA issues Benadryl warning over TikTok challenge

A TikTok challenge has led to an FDA investigation.

Thursday the federal agency announced it is looking into reports of teens participating in the so-called “Benadryl challenge.”

The over-the-counter medication is used to treat allergies.

Teenagers in the challenge are encouraged to take large doses of the drug.

According to the FDA, teens have reportedly ended up in emergency rooms with serious injuries and some may have died.

The FDA warns that taking too much Benadryl can lead to severe health problems even death.

It says it contacted TikTok and is urging the app to remove videos of the challenge from its platform.