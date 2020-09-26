30-year-old woman killed after running in front of tractor-trailer, troopers said

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after troopers said she was hit by a tractor-trailer truck.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was driving east on I-4 when the woman ran out in front of the truck.

Authorities said the woman from Kissimmee was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the woman had previously stabbed a man in a car on the shoulder of I-4.

The crash is still under investigation.