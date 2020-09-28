85ºF

Here’s where to get your free cup of joe on National Coffee Day

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is for coffee lovers

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Whether you start your day off with coffee or enjoy it any time of the day, Tuesday will be a great day for you.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and local shops want to give you a free cup or discounts on your cup of joe to help celebrate.

Here’s where you can score a deal on coffee:

Krispy Kreme is giving all guests a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. Rewards members will receive a free coffee AND one free doughnut.

Duck Donuts is offering customers a free coffee (any size hot or iced) with any purchase

7-Eleven is offering all 7-Rewards members $1 any-size coffee.

Pilot Flying J will give guests a free cup of any hot or cold Pilot coffee (any size) on Sept. 29 through the Pilot Flying J app.

Speedway has a free, 16-ounce coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunkin' will give you a free medium hot coffee with any purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.

McDonald’s customers can get any size Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99 with the offer in the McDonald’s app. You can redeem this offer once per day through 12/27/20.

Wawa is giving customers a free cup of coffee of any size just for stopping in!

Daily’s is offering "free coffee all day long!”

Circle K will have free hot or iced coffee of any size for customers using the store’s app.

Starbucks customers who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage on Tuesday will get a free drink offer onto their account.

Do you know of another local deal? Leave it in the comments below.

