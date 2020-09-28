77ºF

Man seriously injured, shots fired at Orange County shopping center

1 person taken to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was seriously injured during an incident at a shopping center early Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to South John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. for a reported battery call. When they arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is a Hispanic man in his 30s, deputies said.

Deputies were searching the area behind a gas station for evidence early Monday. A U-haul truck and a bicycle were seen in the area behind the business.

A witness told News 6 he saw a group of people behind the gas station and then heard three shots.

Authorities would not confirm what caused the man’s injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

