VIDEO: Historic Oakland cemetery flooded

OAKLAND, Fla. – A historic Black cemetery in Oakland flooded after a rainstorm overnight into Monday morning.

Aerial views of the Oakland Cemetery off State Road 50 show gravestones completely or partially submerged in water.

Oakland’s Historic African American Cemetery is located at 16798 W. Colonial Drive and established in 1882. The most recent burials happened through the 1940s, according to Oaklandfl.gov.

Oakland founder James Gamble Speer gave the original deed to three Black trustees in 1917 and it was later deeded to Oakland in 2014.

In August, the cemetery was recommended for a $25,000 Florida’s Historic Preservation Grant. The funds would help pay for a survey and long-term maintenance of the grounds, as well as the identification of graves and protection of early monuments.

If approved, by the secretary of state, the funds won’t be available until July 1, and are contingent on being funded through the State Budget.