$5,000 reward offered for information on weekend warehouse shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Orange County are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a warehouse in the 300 block of North Ivey Lane in reference to an aggravated battery around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

[TRENDING: Disney announces layoffs| Presidential debate quickly turned into a brawl | 12-year-old boy causes crash while driving mom’s stolen car]

When deputies arrived they found Delroy Steele suffering from a gunshot wound, a report said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies later identified the victim as 56-year-old Delroy Steele.

[WATCH BELOW: 2 men shot during warehouse party in Orange County, deputies say]

Deputies said a 29-year-old man was also shot and suffered a non-life-threatening wound. The man drove himself to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

“Detectives' investigation revealed this incident took place during a large party that was held at that warehouse,” deputies said. “There were more than 100 people at the party and detectives are eager to talk to any witnesses.”

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Crimeline at 800- 423-8477.