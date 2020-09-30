Grand jury indicts man in shooting deaths of 3 friends on fishing trip

BARTOW, Fla. – A grand jury has formally charged a 26-year-old man with three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of three friends who had gathered at a Central Florida lake in July for some late night fishing.

Prosecutors have 45 days to determine whether to seek the death penalty for Tony “T.J.” Wiggins Jr., following the grand jury’s findings.

[RELATED: ‘Evil in the flesh:’ 2 men, 1 woman arrested after 3 friends slain on Florida fishing trip | Two brothers and young woman charged in deaths of three men on fishing trip make first court appearance | Mystery lingers after 3 beaten, killed during Florida fishing trip]

He’s accused of killing Brandon Rollins, Damion Tillman and Keven Springfield.

Wiggins is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

Detectives tracked down Wiggins using evidence gathered at the scene and surveillance video.