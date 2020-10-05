Clermont woman killed in crash after hitting power pole, troopers say

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 28-year-old Clermont woman was killed in a crash Sunday after she lost control of her car and hit a power pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 5:25 p.m. at County Road 561A and Lakeview Drive, according to the FHP crash report.

Investigators said the woman was driving a Nissan Sentra west on CR 561A, failed to follow a curve in the road and drove onto the shoulder and through a culvert. The roof of the Sentra hit a power pole, according to the report.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.