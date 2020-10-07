Cats removed from hoarding situation up for adoption at Orange County Animal Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking to bring home a new cat or two, Orange County Animal Services has dozens that were recently rescued from a hoarding situation and are now looking to meet their match.

A total of 47 felines were removed from a manufactured home in the Conway area on Wednesday and are now at the shelter. Many of them are ready for new homes now while others need treatment for upper respiratory infections.

The owner said he brought some neighborhood cats inside as a hurricane was approaching so they could be safe and from there, the numbers multiplied.

“This began with an act of concern for these cats, with the resident bringing a few of them inside,” Orange County Animal Services manager Diane Summers said. “This is an example of how quickly animals can multiply when they are intact and housed together. This is the exact type of situation that can be mitigated by spay and neuter, which we strongly promote. We hope that anyone seeing this that may be in a similar situation can take heed and seek out assistance now.”

Dozens of cats were recently rescued from a hoarding situation. (Orange County Animal Services)

Some of the repossessed pets are friendly and outgoing while others will need more time to adjust.

“Right now these cats' lives have been upended,” Summers said. “They’ve been captured and removed from the only home most of them have ever known and are now in the shelter environment. Our goal is to get them back into a home setting as quickly as possible, through adoption and foster care.”

Anyone interested in giving one of the felines a forever home can make an appointment to visit them at the shelter. Those interested in fostering can click here.