Petco to stop selling electronic shock collars

Petco is pulling electronic shock collars from its stores and online site.
The retailer has also started a petition to have the collars regulated and used only by certified training professionals.
Shock collars are supposed to serve as a training tool for pet owners.
They deliver electrical pulses to animals as a warning against certain behaviors. But animal rights activists argue that the collars also cause animals pain and distress.
Shock collars accounted for roughly $10 million of Petco’s sales in 2019.
The move to remove them comes as the company works to establish itself as a health and wellness brand.