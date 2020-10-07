Petco to stop selling electronic shock collars

Petco is pulling electronic shock collars from its stores and online site.

The retailer has also started a petition to have the collars regulated and used only by certified training professionals.

Shock collars are supposed to serve as a training tool for pet owners.

They deliver electrical pulses to animals as a warning against certain behaviors. But animal rights activists argue that the collars also cause animals pain and distress.

Shock collars accounted for roughly $10 million of Petco’s sales in 2019.

The move to remove them comes as the company works to establish itself as a health and wellness brand.