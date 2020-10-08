Florida reports 3,306 new cases of COVID-19, 170 deaths

Following Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, questions over the coronavirus continue to loom.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year,” yet vigorously defended the administration’s overall response to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

In Florida, cases have remained steady and the demand for testing centers in Florida is low.

“There’s certainly not demand for that many tests right now,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Clearwater on Sept. 29. “We have capacity at our drive through sites that’s not even close due to lack of demand.”

Data shows the number of daily reported tests administered in the state of Florida remained steady into the fall after peaking in July.

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Thursday, Oct. 8.

Florida reported 3,306 new cases on Thursday bringing the state’s running total to 726,013.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 170 people have recently died from COVID-19. So far, 15,254 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 186 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 224 new hospitalizations on Thursday, meaning the state has seen a total of 45,483 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,142 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.73% to 5.26% over the past 2 weeks and was 4.57% on Wednesday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 9,657 89 878 9 315 4 Flagler 1,831 19 154 0 31 0 Lake 7,818 48 641 8 202 4 Marion 10,075 51 996 3 313 3 Orange 41,571 162 1,417 18 495 4 Osceola 12,957 58 684 4 170 2 Polk 20,814 127 2,166 20 549 7 Seminole 9,343 34 684 5 230 1 Sumter 2,593 98 260 0 75 2 Volusia 11,325 90 875 7 280 10

