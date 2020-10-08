Man shot multiple times during possible robbery, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A man in his 60s was shot multiple times Wednesday night during what is believed to have been a robbery, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Capt. Jason Pearson said officers are still trying to determine what exactly happened.

Relatives of the victim found him suffering from gunshot wounds and called 911 so he could be taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.