What will meeting Santa Claus be like during coronavirus pandemic?

Santa Claus will be practicing social distancing this holiday season.

Brookfield properties says it will have “touchless experience” with Santas at 135 malls.

That means no sitting on Santa’s lap this year.

Brookfield says to ensure safe fun, Santa might show up behind a giant picture frame, riding his sleigh, or in a giant snow globe. He’ll also be wearing a mask in states that require it.

For those families who don’t want to go to the mall, Brookfield is offering virtual visits with Santa starting Nov. 1.

Social distancing visits with Santa Claus

Mall operator Preit is also offering zoom visits with Santa and in its malls, Santa will sit behind a plexiglass barrier.

The largest mall operator in the U.S., Simon Properties, said Santa will be visiting their malls this year but declined to offer details.