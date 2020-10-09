WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Blountstown

After Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, data shows that cases are indeed on the rise in Florida.

Cases have seen a gradual increase over the last four days. But it’s not only cases seeing an increase, deaths and hospitalizations are also trending upward.

The jump in cases come as President Donald Trump says he wants to try and hold a campaign rally in Florida on Saturday “if we have enough time to put it together.” Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Sunshine State Saturday campaigning for the president ahead of the election.

Saturday marks 10 days since the president tested positive for COVID-19.

He also says he might also hold a campaign rally the following night in Pennsylvania.

Speaking Thursday night on Fox News Channel, Trump mentioned his desire to start holding campaign rallies again just hours after his doctor said that he fully anticipates Trump can make a “safe return to public engagements” on Saturday following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump is eager to return to the campaign trail and boost a campaign that is trailing in the national polls, and in most battlegrounds.

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Friday, Oct. 9.

Florida reported 2,908 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 728,921.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 118 people have recently died from COVID-19. So far, 15,372 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 186 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 192 new hospitalizations on Friday, meaning the state has seen a total of 45,675 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,142 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. No additional patients have been added since Thursday’s report.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.93% to 6.82% over the past 2 weeks and was 5.13% Thursday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 9,777 120 888 10 317 2 Flagler 1,838 7 154 0 31 0 Lake 7,862 44 648 7 202 0 Marion 10,102 27 1,002 6 317 4 Orange 41,822 251 1,428 11 502 7 Osceola 13,023 66 688 4 172 2 Polk 20,929 115 2,175 9 552 3 Seminole 9,377 34 686 2 232 2 Sumter 2,612 19 261 1 76 1 Volusia 11,378 53 879 4 284 4

