Joe Biden’s campaign hosting news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is among one of the stops presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign will be making in Florida on Friday to talk about the local economy and the state’s unemployment situation.

The first news conference is at 9:45 a.m. in Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Eric Clinton, the president of the labor union Unite Here.

After that, news conferences are scheduled in Sarasota at 11:30 a.m. then Jacksonville at 1 p.m. and Tampa at 3 p.m.

Biden will not be present at the events.

Both Biden and President Donald Trump are attempting to win over voters in the crucial battleground state.

While Trump had to cancel a recent Central Florida event after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence will be in Orlando and The Villages this weekend.