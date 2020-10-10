Video shows driver running red light before hitting St. Cloud crossing guard, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Video from a security camera shows a driver running a red light before hitting a crossing guard who was trying to help children get across a busy intersection safely, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Records show the victim was at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue near Michigan Avenue Elementary School at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning when the crash happened.

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in shooting at upscale Orlando mall | Judge rips Fla. but denies voter registration extension | Am I immune if I’ve already had COVID-19?]

The 53-year-old victim entered the intersection after the light for oncoming traffic turned red to prevent drivers from turning right into the intersection as children were crossing, according to the report.

A 57-year-old woman driving a red Dodge Grand Caravan failed to stop for the red light or the victim’s stop sign and ended up striking the crossing guard, records show.

“The crossing guard actually had her stop sign up, she was directing traffic for children and someone ran the red light and hit her,” a witness said in a 911 call.

The witness said the woman was hit “very hard” but the report did not indicate how fast the driver was going.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and her condition was described as critical, although she is expected to survive. She was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Though taken from a distance, the van can be seen running the red light and entering the intersection about 24 seconds into a Ring video police obtained. A crossing guard’s whistle and a loud thud can also be heard in the footage.

Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. She was cited for careless driving.