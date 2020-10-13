Driver crashes after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person is believed to have driven for about a block before crashing after they were shot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to a crash at Orange Center Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue and realized the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot.

The victim, who is in their 20s, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities said they determined that the shooting happened about a block away from the crash but at this time, they have not identified any suspects.

As of 4 p.m., Orange Center Boulevard is closed between Dollins Avenue and Doby Avenue while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.