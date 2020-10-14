More Orange County students pivot to virtual learning after more positive COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Kindergarten, 2nd-grade, and 4th-grade students at Avalon Elementary School will be pivoting to virtual learning after four positive coronavirus cases, according to Orange County Public Schools.

The district said LaunchED learning starts Wednesday for these students and will continue online learning until Oct. 23.

The students who are moving temporarily to virtual learning will return to in-person classes on Oct. 26.

School officials said students and parents of kids who are in quarantine have been notified.

The district said the campus will be cleaned and disinfected.

Any students who need to pick up curbside meals can do so on Monday, according to the district.