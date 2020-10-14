Suspect in Apopka Amber alert now faces sex crime charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old Apopka girl who was at the center of an Amber alert is now back in Orange County facing new sex crime charges, records show.

An Amber alert was issued Sept. 26 for a child who was last seen on West Kelly Park Road in Apopka then later canceled when the 11-year-old girl was found with 26-year-old Keith Edward Green Jr. later that night during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa County, according to documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Green is accused of communicating with the victim through Instagram and instructing her on how to pack her bags without using any luggage with her name or initials on it before he reportedly abducted her.

Deputies said the girl’s mother found messages in which Green told the victim that he was “risking his life to be with her” and they would need to “lay low” until she was 16 or 17 because at that point the criminal charges wouldn’t be as serious.

His plan was to say that the girl was his niece and that he had custody of her because her parents died, records show.

Green was initially being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail on charges of kidnapping, interference with custody and luring or enticing a child.

He has since been extradited back to Orange County where jail records show he’s facing additional charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, solicitation of a minor via computer and obscene communication - traveling to meet a minor after using a computer.

Documents explaining the newly added charges have not yet been made available.