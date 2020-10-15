Here’s what the CDC has to say about small gatherings

If there is one thing we all know about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that large gatherings are a no-no. Well, turns out small gatherings may be just as bad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution with small groups after the head of the agency, Doctor Robert Redfield, told governors that household gatherings are an “increasing threat.”

This new warning comes as families plan to celebrate the holidays whatever way possible. One question still remains, how many people constitute a small gathering? As of this publication, the CDC has not put a specific number on the group size.

This could also depend on where you live. Right now, the largest outbreaks are focused in the Midwest and Great Plains, which had yet to be hit hard by the pandemic.

