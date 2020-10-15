Orange County deputies hope video will lead to men wanted in cold case murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are hoping a video will lead to the suspects in the 2016 murder of Christopher Perkins.

Surveillance video shows seven men kicking in the front door of a home on Brampton Court where 38-year-old Perkins lived.

According to investigators, multiple neighbors heard gunshots and screaming from the home.

During their investigation, deputies said the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act.

“It seems that the house and Chris were targeted,” Cpl. Dave Nutting with OCSO cold case team said.

Perkins' cousin told News 6 in 2017 that Perkins had just been given a large amount of money as a gift, and he suspects these men were coming after it.

Deputies said the men demanded their belongings and shot Perkins multiple times as he tried to escape.

He said the men pistol-whipped his uncle, who uses a wheelchair, inside the home as Perkins dashed out the back door.

Perkins jumped the fence and ran down the street as the men shot at him, he added.

OCSO investigators said Perkins was shot at the corner just a few doors down from where he lived.

Perkins was pronounced dead at a local hospital. According to an autopsy, Perkins died as a result of being shot in the abdomen and left thigh.

Four years after the murder, Orange County detectives are ready to look into the cold case again.

“We’re hoping that by putting a fresh set of eyes on the case, that we’ll bring some resolution to the family,” Nutting added.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at OCSOColdCase@ocfl.net or by calling 1-800-423-8477.