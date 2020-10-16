SEC reschedules Florida vs. Missouri game

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Southeastern Conference has rescheduled the Oct. 24 Florida vs. Missouri football game, according to officials with the Gators.

The University said the game will now be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and the game will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Earlier in the week 19 players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Gators were supposed to play against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 17, the Florida vs. LSU game will now be on Dec. 12.

Florida is currently the No. 10 team in the country.