81ºF

Local News

SEC reschedules Florida vs. Missouri game

Florida football activities were on pause after positive COVID-19 tests

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Florida Gators, Gators, college football, coronavirus
Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he's focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Southeastern Conference has rescheduled the Oct. 24 Florida vs. Missouri football game, according to officials with the Gators.

The University said the game will now be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and the game will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Earlier in the week 19 players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the Associated Press.

[RELATED: SEC postpones Florida-LSU game as Gators deal with COVID-19 outbreak]

The Gators were supposed to play against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 17, the Florida vs. LSU game will now be on Dec. 12.

Florida is currently the No. 10 team in the country.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: