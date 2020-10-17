Orange County Circuit judge accused of lewd molestation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Circuit judge is accused of lewd molestation, according to an executive order from the Governor’s office.

Alan Apte is a judge in the ninth judicial circuit.

He is also a former employee of the state attorney’s office.

Details of the allegations have been released at this time.

The executive order states Aramis Ayala disqualified herself from the case and asked another state attorney to step in because of a conflict of interest.

R.J. Larizza has agreed to accept the executive assignment, according to the executive order.

News 6 has reached out to Apte and the Governor’s Office on this investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.