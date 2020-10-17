Speeding driver crashes into house in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday after the Florida Highway Patrol said they crashed a car into a house.
Troopers said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday in Orange County.
[TRENDING: President Trump predicts ‘red wave’ in Florida | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | Florida’s Snowcat Ridge begins pre-season ticket sale]
According to a report, the 31-year-old man was speeding north on Toledo Street when he lost control of his car and struck a curb.
Troopers said the car drove off the road and hit a tree, then a pole and eventually flipped.
During the crash, the car hit a house on Toledo Street. Officials have not said if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.
Both the driver and his passenger had to be extricated from the wreck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said it’s unknown if either of the men in the car were wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with News 6 for updates.