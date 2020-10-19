Body found in submerged SUV identified as missing Belle Isle woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department has confirmed the body found inside an SUV in a retention pond over the weekend is that of the missing woman from Belle Isle, Stephanie Hollingsworth.

Police said Hollingsworth was last seen on Sept. 25 in her Chevy Tahoe.

[TRENDING: Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020 | Belt buckle may solve cold case]

Investigators said searchers flying a drone over the weekend saw the vehicle in a retention pond near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive, near the Innovation Way area. A body was also found in the vehicle. On Monday, police confirmed the body found in the SUV was the missing mother of three.

Officers said the Belle Isle Police Department and her family have been notified.

Authorities said the medical examiner’s office is working to identify the official cause of death.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.