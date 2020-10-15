Husband, family of missing Belle Isle woman were never suspects

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Belle Isle police want to clear up some information regarding a missing Belle Isle woman who was last seen more than three weeks ago: Her family, including her husband, are not suspected in her disappearance.

Stephanie Hollingsworth has been missing since Sept. 25 with few clues as to her whereabouts. The wife and mother of three was reported missing the same day she was captured on surveillance video at a Walmart shopping center at 5991 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

On Thursday, Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston issued a statement about Hollingsworth and her family, saying “Her husband, Scott Hollingsworth and his immediate family have been ruled out as persons of interest in her disappearance. Scott has been exceedingly cooperative with us throughout the investigation and has supplied all the information requested by detectives. We will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Scott Hollingsworth was never considered a suspect and has not been reported as one since his wife’s disappearance. It’s unclear what prompted the clarification from the department.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information on Hollingsworth and her family has set up a command post at the Walmart location where she was last seen.

Scott Hollingsworth and other family members held a news conference Tuesday asking major tech companies to help find Stephanie Hollingsworth’s 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe.

They’re seeking assistance from NASA, SpaceX, L3Harris Technologies, Microsoft, Amazon and Geospatial Enthusiasts to use satellites to track the missing woman or her vehicle.

“We can get lucky to have a satellite passing overhead to capture her either walking to the car or the car leaving that parking space,” Bill Moore, a retired Orlando police detective said. “The family requests the assistance of any corporation or individual to search stored satellite imagery collected on Sept. 25 for the purpose of locating Stephanie Hollingsworth’s light pewter metallic (champagne color) 2000 Chevrolet four-door Tahoe.”

Anyone who has seen Stephanie Hollingsworth or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.