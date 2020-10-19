News 6 teams up with Centra Care: Here’s when, where to get your free flu shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is once again teaming up with AdventHealth Centra Care to offer free flu shots to Central Floridians.

The events will be held at three different locations on different dates (see details below).

In an effort to keep you and your family as safe as possible, there will be no walk-up flu shots this year, but we are offering two options at each event:

1. Drive-up (For children and families) This option will allow you to pull your vehicle up to a tent and walk in with your family to receive your free flu shots. You’ll then grab a goody bag and be on your way. The tent will then be disinfected and ready for the next person.

2. Drive-thru (For adults only) This option will allow you to remain in your vehicle while a nurse administers the shot. You’ll be handed your goody bag and will be asked to pull up and wait for a couple minutes so we can ensure you don’t have any issues.

These are free events and no insurance is required!

Below are the dates and locations for the events:

October 22

West Volusia Epic Theaters

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

939 Hollywood Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725

October 28

Osceola Fairgrounds

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1911 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744

October 30