Double shooting leaves 1 dead at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed and another was injured early Wednesday in a shooting in Orlando, police said.

The fatal double shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Oakmont Apartments at 3014 S. Rio Grande Avenue.

Orlando police said officers found two gunshot victims.

One victim, identified by authorities only as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released.

The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspected shooter was detained at the scene.

Orlando police said there is no threat to the community and it appears officers have accounted for everyone involved in the shooting.

No other details have been released.

One person is dead and another is critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex on S. Rio Grande Ave. @OrlandoPolice tell us one person is in custody.



We are live at 6/630 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/tKZ4j7YLHW — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 21, 2020

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more updates.