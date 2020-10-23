Charges dropped in 1-year-old boy’s hot car death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who is accused of forgetting a child in a locked car for more than seven hours, resulting in the 1-year-old boy’s death, will not face charges in the case, according to newly filed court records.

The state attorney’s office filed a notice of no information on Oct. 16. The document did not provide a reason as to why prosecutors decided to drop the charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sept. 11, a family friend picked up 1-year-old Jace Leslie from his home in order to take him to day care but because she was on the phone and likely distracted, she forgot to drop him off and instead went to work.

Records show the boy was in a rear-facing child seat as the woman arrived to work at Rolling Hills Elementary School at about 7:55 a.m.

She left the school at 3:21 p.m. and arrived at Leslie’s day care at 3:40 p.m. to pick him up. Deputies said that’s when she realized she never dropped the baby off and he was still in the car.

Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene.