19-year-old accused of stabbing, killing her mom in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges in the stabbing death of her mother in Palm Bay, according to police.

Palm Bay police said Jackalynn D’Auria was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Canal Street and found a woman suffering from one stab wound to her chest. She was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Before she lost consciousness at the scene, the woman told witnesses that her daughter had stabbed her, according to a Palm Bay police affidavit.

Witnesses said the victim was inside the home when D’Auria arrived and a loud argument was heard in the garage area, according to police.

D’Auria was found hiding on a bus on Port Malabar Boulevard, where she was arrested, police said.

D’Auria told police she was in a converted bedroom of the home when her mom began to hit her, the affidavit said. D’Auria said she stabbed her mom to stop the attack, according to police.

She then ran away and discarded the knife in a yard, police said.

Police said D’Auria has several “healing wounds” on her left arm that were not consistent with a “recent battery.” A “wound of undetermined age was observed over (her) right eye,” police said.

D’Auria was booked into the Brevard County Jail.